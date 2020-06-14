Meet the Staff

Scott Young, Editor in Chief

Scott Young is a senior majoring in Communication with a concentration in digital journalism and a minor in English. He is from Fultondale, Ala. and graduated from Fultondale High School in 2016. He earned an associate’s degree from Bevill State Community College before transferring to JSU.

Scott began his work for The Chanticleer in 2018 as a staff reporter. He was later promoted to the position of news editor in 2019 and then editor in chief in 2020.

Email: syoung11@stu.jsu.edu

Miranda Prescott, News Editor

Miranda Prescott is a senior majoring in Communication with a focus in digital journalism and minoring in creative writing. She is from Jasper, Ala., where she graduated from Jasper High School in 2017.

Miranda began working for The Chanticleer in 2019 as a correspondent for Arts & Entertainment and news. She was hired as news editor in May 2020. Miranda is also a member and executive in Delta Zeta.

Email: mprescott1@stu.jsu.edu

Breanna Hill, Features Editor

Breanna Hill is a junior majoring in Communication with a concentration in digital journalism and a minor in political science. She is from Sylacauga, Ala where she graduated from Sylacauga High School in 2017.

This is Breanna’s third year working as an editor for The Chanticleer. She has served as news editor, arts & entertainment editor and is now the features editor.

Email: bhill1@stu.jsu.edu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

