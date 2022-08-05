JSU adds Crimson Tide to 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule

Justin Travis, The Chanticleer

Jacksonville State’s men’s basketball team will travel on the road to play the University of Alabama as a part of their 2022-2023 non-conference schedule. The game is planned to take place on November 18th, though no official time has yet to be announced.

This meeting will be the eleventh time these two schools have matched up on the hardwood. JSU holds a 1-10 record all-time against the University of Alabama, with their last win against the program dating all the way back to December 5, 1953.

This will be just the second time these two teams have played each other in three or more years repetitively. The last time this happened was in the early 1950s, when each team faced off for five straight seasons.

The Gamecocks came up short in the closest matchup of the ten game series last season with a 65-59 score. JSU lost a competitive game in Tuscaloosa to the then sixth ranked Crimson Tide on December 18th of last year. That loss would be the start of a ten game win streak for Jacksonville State, which helped lead the team to the top seed in the ASUN conference and a 21-11 record overall.

Jacksonville State will be led by head coach Ray Harper, who is going into his seventh season with JSU. Coach Harper, coming off of a year that saw his team make the NCAA Tournament, received ASUN Coach of the Year honors last season. They will face an Alabama team that is coming off of back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances, and is helmed by head coach Nate Oats.

The addition of the University of Alabama to Jacksonville State’s non-conference schedule, which already included the University of Utah, further bolsters their overall strength of schedule. This increase in competitiveness and Power 5 level opponents, will further help in building the Gamecocks reputation outside of their respective conference.