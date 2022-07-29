JSU football adds Eastern Michigan to 2023, 2024 schedules



Thomas Ashworth, The Chanticleer

Jacksonville State has added another future non-conference opponent, with the team set to play a home-and-home series against Eastern Michigan in 2023 and 2024. A JSU athletics official confirmed the game but declined to comment.

Eastern Michigan’s football media guide listed the matchup in their “future non-conference football schedules” on page 66.

The Eagles will play at JSU Stadium on Sept. 23, 2023, for the first-ever meeting between the two programs. The Gamecocks will travel to Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti, Michigan for a game on Sept. 14, 2024.

Times for the matchups have yet to be announced.

Eastern Michigan will join Kennesaw State and South Carolina as the Gamecocks’ scheduled opponents in 2023.

This matchup will mark Jacksonville State’s first game at home against an FBS opponent.

The Eagles will be the first team Jacksonville State football has played from the state of Michigan since their 2014 matchup with the Michigan State Spartans.

Eastern Michigan finished with a 7-6 overall record last season and 4-4 in conference play in the Mid-American Conference. They ended their season with a 56-20 loss in the LendingTree Bowl to Liberty, one of Jacksonville State’s future Conference-USA opponents.