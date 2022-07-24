The new picture-perfect spot on campus is dedicated to a JSU couple that gave their all to students

Anna Barrett, The Chanticleer

The new picture-perfect spot on campus, the Miriam and James Haywood Memorial Fountain, had its dedication ceremony on Tuesday.

Ward Pell, family representative of Miriam and James Haywood, told attendants of the Miriam and James Haywood Memorial Fountain dedication ceremony on Tuesday that the Haywoods gave everything they had to JSU’s students like they were their own.

“They didn’t have any children, so they gave to JSU,” said Pell.

Mr. Haywood attended JSU after he got out of the army in the early 1940s and played football for Coach Don Salls. Haywood was in the group of players that started JSU’s mascot switch from the Eagle Owls to the Fighting Gamecocks.

“They were called the Eagle Owls, and they didn’t like that name one bit,” Pell said.

During Mrs. Haywood’s time at JSU, Pell said she helped endless students achieve their academic scholarships and work study program goals through her work on the administrative side.

Pell said the fountain was the perfect way for the students and faculty at JSU to remember the Haywoods.

“Dr. Killingsworth and I thought the fountain would be best, instead of a boring old statue. The fountain is happy, and that is what Miriam and James would have wanted,” Pell said.

In Chairman Randall Jones’ opening remarks, he said that two words describe this institution: transformational and generational. He said the university is and always will be transforming through the generations of the school, and right now is no exception.