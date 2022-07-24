JSU to bring NCAA bowling to women’s sports

Anna Barrett, The Chanticleer

The NCAA-recognized sport of bowling will be added to the list of women’s sports at JSU for the 2023-2024 school year.

JSU Athletic Director Greg Seitz announced a new sport for the university at the Board of Trustees meeting on Monday. With the growing popularity in the Jacksonville area, as well as the country, the university thought this was the perfect next step for women’s sports, Seitz said in an interview.

“I think all of us can go bowling, but not all of us can go play football,” Seitz said. “I think that the students can go out and compete as well.”

The team will be put together in time for the 2023 winter season and will practice at Big Time Entertainment’s collegiate lanes in Oxford, Seitz said.

Seitz said the team will be in Conference USA once the university makes that move and has hopes for other teams to form teams of their own. Future Conference USA opponents Louisiana Tech and Sam Houston currently have collegiate bowling teams.

“With the reputation of bowling in the state of Alabama, we will be able to come in and make an impact and be competitive right off the bat,” Seitz said when asked about how the new sport will be received by students.

In-state colleges with women’s bowling teams include UAB, Alabama and State and Alabama A&M. Seitz said the university will start posting job listings for the team’s coaching positions soon.