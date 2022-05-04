Breanna Manley: Saying goodbye after five years

Breanna Manley, Editor-in-Chief

I never thought the time would come, but it has. On Friday, I will be graduating with the degree that I’ve worked so hard for over the span of five years.

I was freshly out of high school when I enrolled at JSU, and I had no earthly idea that it would take me five years, or that I would be leaving behind a publication that I care so deeply about.

As I write this, I’m reflecting on the various positions I’ve held over the years, both at The Chanticleer and other publications, and I notice my growth as a writer. I notice the confidence I’ve built because of these positions and I realize without working for The Chanticleer and meeting who I’ve met, I wouldn’t be where I am today; I wouldn’t be the newly appointed St. Clair Times Assistant Editor.

Throughout these past five years, I have learned so much from coworkers, professors, and friends about what it means to be a Gamecock. Daniel Mayes, the Editor-in-Chief my sophomore year, took a chance on me and offered me my first position with the paper. Kate Brown, the Editor-in-Chief my junior year, challenged me in ways I needed to be challenged as a journalist. Scott Young, my Editor-in-Chief last year, always encouraged me to write what’s important.

To the current Chanticleer staff, I cannot thank you enough or put into words how proud each one of you have made me over the course of this year. Abby, you were always on top of every news break on and off campus. Whitney, your articles always gave people a smile when they needed it. Thomas, you managed to cover all of the sports because you knew each one was just as important as the next. I’m so thankful for each of you and your work. The Chanticleer is in great hands.

I am thankful to have had all of the support from these wonderful people. Each JSU student and professor I know has shown me that being a Gamecock means always lending a helping hand, supporting one another, and encouraging each other along the way.

As I say goodbye to this chapter in my life, I have to say thank you to everyone who has encouraged and supported me. I have to say thank you, JSU, for being my home.

Go Gamecocks!