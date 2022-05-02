JSU Baseball sweeps series against North Alabama

Benjamin Hall, Correspondent

Over the weekend, the Jacksonville State baseball swept their series against North Alabama.

The Gamecocks’ record now stands at 21-21 and 14-7 in the ASUN Conference. JSU now has a share of the ASUN West Division lead with Eastern Kentucky.

Jacksonville State won the first game of the series by a score of 13-8.

Sophomore Mason Maners was the player of the game in the first game of the series. He had four hits, including a home run, and four RBIs.

After two first inning runs by North Alabama, JSU scored seven in the fourth to take control of the game.

Senior Alex Carignan, junior Carson Crowe, and senior Alex Strachan hit three consecutive home runs to make the score 3-2.

Senior Luke Coker helped bring the fourth run of the game by hitting a sacrifice that caused North Alabama to make an error.

Maners helped JSU score their fifth and sixth runs of the game with a two RBI single.

JSU scored their final run of the fourth inning with a walk with the bases loaded by Strachan.

Maners helped make the score 9-2 with a two-run home run in the fifth inning.

Senior Cole Frederick made the score 11-3 with a two-run home run in the seventh inning.

After giving up five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, freshman AJ Causey gave the Gamecocks a 13-8 lead with a two RBI single.

Sophomore Reid Fagerstrom got the start for the Gamecocks and pitched six innings. He allowed three earned runs, five hits, and four walks with three strikeouts.

Junior Trey Fortner came in relief of Fagerstrom and pitched one and two-thirds innings. He allowed five runs with three of them being earned runs, five hits, and two walks.

Freshman Tanner Jones pitched the final one and one-third innings and allowed only one walk with two strikeouts.

Jacksonville State won the second game of the series 12-2.

Crowe was the player of the game for the Gamecocks with four hits, including a home run, and three RBIs.

Crowe got JSU on the board in the second inning with a two-run home run to make the score 2-0.

The Gamecocks took control of the game in the fourth inning by scoring six runs.

Crowe got the first run of the inning on an RBI single.

Strachan’s RBI groundout made the score 4-0 in the favor of Jacksonville State..

Coker gave Jacksonville State a 6-0 lead with a two-run double.

JSU’s lead became 7-0 when Maners hit an RBI single.

The Gamecocks scored their sixth run of the fourth inning when Maners stole home.

Freshman Brennen Norton hit a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning to make the score 9-0.

JSU scored their final three runs of the game in the eighth inning from Maners’ three-run home run.

Junior Isaiah Magwood got the start for the Gamecocks and pitched six innings. He allowed four hits and three walks with four strikeouts.

Senior Dylan Hathcock came in relief for Magwood and pitched one inning. He struck two Lions.

Junior Caleb Marsh was the third pitcher of the game for Jacksonville State and he did not record an out. He allowed two runs and two walks.

Freshman Austin Cornelius finished the game for the Gamecocks and pitched two innings. He allowed one hit with one strikeout.

The Gamecocks swept the weekend series against North Alabama with a 9-3 victory.

Frederick was the player of the game for the Gamecocks with three hits, two RBIs, and a stolen base.

JSU took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning with an RBI single by Carignan.

After a North Alabama run to tie the game, senior Isaac Alexander gave Jacksonville State a 3-1 lead with a two-run home run in the fourth inning.

JSU scored six runs in the sixth inning to take control of the game.

Alexander got the scoring started with an RBI single to make the score 4-2.

Jacksonville State put their second run of the inning on the board with a walk with the bases loaded by Maners to make the score 5-2.

Frederick made the JSU lead 7-2 with a two-run single.

Carignan helped the Gamecocks score their final two runs of the inning with a two RBI single.

Sophomore Jake Peppers took the ball for JSU and pitched three and two-thirds innings. He allowed two runs, four hits, and four walks with four strikeouts.

Causey came in relief for Peppers and pitched three and two-thirds innings. He allowed one run and two hits with two strikeouts.

Hathcock came in relief for Causey and pitched one inning.

Jones came in relief for Hathcock and secured the final two outs of the game. He recorded one strikeout.

JSU will be back in action at home on Tuesday, May 3, against UAB. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. Gamecock fans can stream the game on ESPN+.