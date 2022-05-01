Gamecocks open broom closet, sweep the Knights to clinch top-two seed in ASUN West

Justin Travis, Correspondent

Looking for the clean sweep against the Bellarmine Knights on Senior Weekend, Jacksonville State won again this time with a 6-0 score. The win today gives JSU the chance to compete for the ASUN West division top seed, as they travel to take on the current top seeded Central Arkansas next weekend.

Freshman Kat Carter started for JSU on top of the mound, and continued her great pitching from the first game of the series. Carter got the Gamecocks out of the top of the first with no runs, and got an early strikeout as well. The bottom of the first saw JSU get the bases loaded to put the first score on the board, but came up short in achieving that.

Inning number two saw Carter take out the Knights with three straight strikeouts, which brought a great rise out of the Gamecock faithful. The bottom of the second saw JSU get all three bases loaded again, and this time scored the first run of the game thanks to junior Brantly Bonds off a Bellarmine error.

Senior Addie Robinson was able to collect an RBI single to bring home junior Camryn Mclemore in the bottom of the third. The next inning saw another RBI single, this time from another senior, Karsen Mosley, which brought in senior Keeli Bobbitt. The fans here at JSU gave a lot of love to those fantastic seniors on what is turning out to be a great Senior Weekend.

Getting into a consistent rhythm, the Gamecocks earned their fourth run of the game on the board in the bottom of the fifth. This run came from another single RBI by yet another senior, Savannah Sudduth, who brought home another senior, Chaney Phillips.

The top of the sixth saw the excellent pitching game for Carter come to a close, as JSU brought in senior pitcher Lexi Androlevich to close out the game. Carter finished with no errors, five strikeouts, and only one base hit allowed.

Karsen Mosley was able to get an RBI triple in the bottom of the sixth which scored senior Sidney Wagnon. Chaney Phillips was able to get an RBI single of her own to bring in Karsen Mosley, senior to senior once again for the Gamecocks. The top of the seventh ended with an Androlevich strikeout to sweep the Knights.