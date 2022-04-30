A pair of Saturday shutouts for JSU Softball

Justin Travis, Correspondent

Riding a two game win streak, the Gamecocks hosted a three game home series against the Bellarmine Knights, with hopes toward the ASUN Conference Tournament. JSU swept the first two out of three games, 8-0 and 6-0, to take a hold on a high seed in ASUN division play.

The Gamecocks started off the first game with freshmen Kat Carter on the top of the mound, and she was able to get out of the top of the first easily. JSU continued their momentum with a massive out of the park grand slam from senior Addie Robinson. The fun did not stop there for the Gamecocks, junior Brantly Bonds collected the second homer of the inning, bringing in an extra runner as well. JSU was able to get the bases loaded for the second time of the inning, but came up short and ended it with a 6-0 lead.

The next few innings came and went, as both teams settled in after the hot start by the Gamecocks. The bottom of the fifth saw JSU pull in another run, via senior Savannah Sudduth taking home due to a Bellarmine error. The winning run for the Gamecocks came off of a RBI from senior Holly Stewart, who brought in junior Lauren Hunt to end the first game with the score of 8-0 at the bottom of the fifth.

The second game of the series started right after the last, this time with freshman Sarah Currie getting the start for JSU. The Gamecocks picked up where they left off by scoring three early runs at the bottom of the first, bringing the score to 3-0. This was due to a Megan Fortner two RBI homer, that got the crowd on their feet early on.

Sarah Currie picked up where Kat Carter left off for JSU and continued pitching a great overall series. She totaled a couple of strikeouts and pitched a no-hitter up to the top of the fourth. The bottom of the fourth saw the Gamecocks get the bases loaded, and sophomore Lindsey Richardson scored a free run off of a walk of Megan Fortner. Senior Karsen Mosley was able to get a two RBI double base hit which expanded the lead to 6-0 at the end of the fourth inning.

The top of the fifth saw a great diving catch into the back wall by Savannah Sudduth, that took a sure base hit off the board. Again, the top of the seventh saw Sudduth make a sliding catch for the out that ended off the Knights. The score ended at 6-0, making it back to back shutouts for both Carter and Currie. The Gamecocks will play the Knights for the final regular season home game tomorrow at 1 p.m. as they celebrate the great seniors on the roster.