Planning commission announces plan of a Dunkin’ Donuts coming to town

Connor Butler, Correspondent

The Jacksonville Planning Commission discussed plans of a Dunkin’ Donuts and T-Mobile coming to Jacksonville at their monthly planning meeting on April 21 at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

The commission reviewed the development for the new stores to be located at 510 Pelham Road South in Jacksonville.

Representatives for the two businesses were not present at the meeting, so the plans were presented by city planner Mark Stephens.

The site of the new development is located in the vacant lot next to Chick-Fil-A and will face Highway 21. The businesses will be in one building with a wall separating the two.

One issue the commission discussed regarding the new development was the water runoff. There is not a storm shelter underground, so piping will have to be built for the water to be sent off above ground into the existing sidewalk.

The development is awaiting approval from the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT). The commission is not concerned about ALDOT not approving this.

There was also discussion about the entrance and the parking lot. There is currently a gravel parking lot in the rear of the lot that will be remodeled during construction, along with other beautification projects to clean up the area. There will be ways to enter from Church Street as well as Highway 21.

Utilities for the development will be revised and presented to the planning commission at a later date. The look of the building is expected to be a modern style, similar to the current Starbucks location.

A motion was given and unanimously approved by all members of the planning commission subject to approval by the utilities boards and ALDOT for construction to proceed. This construction will be discussed again once approval is met.

City Planner Mark Stephens was unable to answer questions regarding the number of jobs created by this new development. He was also unable to answer questions regarding future revenues that will be created for the city or potential hours of operation for the new businesses.

Other items on the agenda included public hearings for preliminary plants and zoning amendments for various sections of the city.

The Jacksonville Planning Commission meets at CIty Hall on the Thursday following the third Tuesday each month. The meetings are open to the public.