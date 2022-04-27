JSU softball beats Alabama State in the last non-conference game of the season

Kaelyn Albright, Correspondent

The JSU softball team beats Alabama State 4-0 in the last non-conference game of the season. With the win, the Gamecocks now boast a 27-19 record.

After no runs were earned in the first, the Gamecocks started to gain the lead on Alabama State in the second inning. Senior Addie Robinson scored the first run for JSU in the second inning. Robinson also scored again in the third inning along with Megan Fortner. Lauren Hunt scored the final run of the contest after a double from Megan Fortner.

Pitchers Sarah Currie and Kat Carter did a great job of keeping the Hornets from scoring, as Currie had five strikeouts and Carter had three for the game giving a total of eight for the Gamecocks.

Hannah Buffington also assisted with the win by having an RBI. Megan Fortner contributed two RBIs to the overall three RBIs for the Gamecocks. Fortner and Buffington also both had a two-hit game against the Hornets.

The next game for JSU is a doubleheader against Bellarmine starting Saturday, April 30 at 1 p.m. The doubleheader will take place at University field at JSU.