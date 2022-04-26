Crowe has two home run night, Tigers down Gamecocks 8-4

Thomas Ashworth, Sports Editor

The Gamecocks weren’t able to get it done against the 19th ranked Auburn Tigers in front of a crowd of 1,673, the third-largest game attendance recorded for Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium.

Starter Tanner Jones pitched just one inning for the Gamecocks, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out one. Trey Fortner was credited with the loss, racking up four earned runs in one inning.

Austin Cornelius closed out the game for Jacksonville State, pitching a blank statline in two innings.

Mason Maners, Cole Fredrick, Carson Crowe and TJ Reeves all had two hits in the contest, with Alex Strachan and Issac Alexander each having a hit and an RBI in the in-state matchup.

After the run count sat at zero for three full innings, Brody Moore put the Tigers ahead by one in the fourth with a single to score Sonny DiChera, who was named to the Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List from USA Baseball.

Carson Crowe’s first home run of the night tied the score, but Auburn responded with a five-run inning as the game slipped away from Jacksonville State. Carson Crowe hit his second home run of the night with a moonshot in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Jacksonville State plays again tomorrow in a Wednesday evening contest with Mercer at 6 p.m. in Jacksonville.