JSU draws closer to top of ASUN West Division, bombing the Bisons 8-1

Justin Travis, Correspondent

Coming off the team’s biggest win of the season so far, Jacksonville State returned back to action in the final game of the home series versus Lipscomb and won with the score of 8-1. Taking the rubber match of the home series against the Bisons, the Gamecocks have now won four out of their last five, and inch closer to .500 on the year.

The Gamecocks started off with the sophomore Jake Peppers on the top of the mound again, he came out throwing multiple 90+ mph fastballs and got an early strikeout that helped to close out the top of the first with no runs.

Throughout the top of the second he continued his outstanding pitching and threw three more strikeouts to end the inning off. Sophomore Carson Crowe got the action started with a lead off double at the bottom of the second. Senior Luke Coker got a single RBI a few pitches later to send Crowe home, giving JSU the early 1-0 lead.

The fun did not stop there for Coker and the Gamecocks, at the bottom of the fourth he added in two more RBIs off of a single base hit. He was able to bring in both Alex Strachan and Issac Alexander, to expand the lead up to 3-0 for the home team. Off of a Lipscomb error sophomore Mason Maners was able to get a RBI double to send senior Tanner Snow home. After the entertaining fourth inning for JSU, the score stood at 4-0.

An awesome diving catch from Maners in the top of the fifth got the last out of the inning for the Gamecocks and saved a sure scoring run from the Bisons. The top of the sixth would see the Gamecocks switch up pitchers and relieve Peppers, who finished with eight total strikeouts, for junior Trey Fortner. Coach Jim Case wouldn’t stop there with his pitcher rotation and would quickly switch to the freshman AJ Causey.

The Bisons were able to eventually score a run at the top of the seventh, but JSU responded off of an error to a throw to home, and T.J. Reeves was able to get an easy slide into home. Then off of another wild pitch home, Crowe would get his second score of the game. The lead would sit at 6-1 after the seventh inning.

The bottom of the eight brought with it some more action for the home squad, as senior Alex Carignan would hit a two RBI single to bring in both Reeves and Maners, to balloon up the lead. The Gamecocks will be back at home on Tuesday, April 26, at 6 p.m. against the Auburn Tigers.