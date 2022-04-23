Gamecocks drop series opener to Lipscomb in first all-time matchup

Kaelyn Albright, Correspondent

In their first all-time matchup against the Lipscomb Bison, the Gamecocks were shut out in the series opener between the two, 4-0. With the loss, the Gamecocks’ overall record falls to 16-19 and their ASUN record now sits at 9-7. Jacksonville State now falls to fourth in the ASUN West Division, while Lipscomb remains at the top.

JSU got eight hits off of the Bison but was just out of reach of gaining a run. TJ Reeves and Cole Frederick each had two hits for the Gamecocks, while senior Isaac Alexander accounted for a double in the third inning.

Gamecocks starter Reid Fagerstrom pitched 5 ⅓ innings for the Gamecocks, allowing seven hits and two earned runs while walking one and striking out five. Gamecocks relievers, which consisted of Dylan Hathcock, Trey Fortner and Blake Bennett, combined for two hits and three walks while striking out four.

Lipscomb starter Michael Dunkelberger pitched seven shutout innings, racking up seven hits, no earned runs and no walks while striking out four. Matthew Bohnert pitched the final two innings, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out three.

JSU has another chance to face the Bison this weekend Saturday, April 23 at 6 p.m., and Sunday, April 24 at 1 p.m. Both games will take place at Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium.