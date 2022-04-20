Jacksonville State falls to #18 Auburn, Fortner shines on the plate for Gamecocks

Benjamin Hall, Correspondent

The Jacksonville State softball team was defeated by Auburn on Tuesday night by a score of 9-1.

The Gamecocks’ overall record now stands at 25-17 and 9-6 in the ASUN. JSU is tied for second place in the ASUN West Division.

Junior Megan Fortner was the player of the game for the Gamecocks, recording the only two hits the Gamecocks had with a double and a home run.

Freshman Sarah Currie got the start for the Gamecocks. She pitched three and two-third innings and allowed nine runs with eight of them being earned runs, eight hits, and three walks with two strikeouts. Currie’s pitching record now stands at 10-6.

JSU scored their only run of the contest in the second inning on Fortner’s fifth home run of the season to give JSU a 1-0 lead.

Auburn scored three runs in the second inning to reclaim the lead and make it 3-1.

JSU had another chance to score in the fourth inning after junior Camryn McLemore was hit by a pitch and a double by Fortner. The Gamecocks were not able to push any runs across.

The Tigers scored six more runs in the fourth inning to make the lead 9-1.

Freshman Kat Carter came in relief for Currie and pitched one-third of an inning. Carter allowed one hit.

The Gamecocks will be inaction this upcoming weekend on Saturday and Sunday at home against North Alabama. The games Saturday are scheduled for 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday’s game is scheduled for 1 p.m. The series can be streamed on ESPN+.