Maners, Strachan lead the way as Gamecocks tame Bulldogs in Birmingham

Thomas Ashworth, Sports Editor

The Gamecocks were able to complete a season sweep of the Samford Bulldogs with a 6-3 road victory on Tuesday night.

Jacksonville State now sits with a 16-18 overall record and remains 9-6 in conference play with a three-game home series against Lipscomb next on their schedule.

Tanner Jones took the mound to start for the Gamecocks, pitching an inning and a third and allowing two hits and earning one run while striking out two.

Jacksonville State took a quick 3-0 lead in the first inning after Carson Crowe walked with the bases loaded to score Mason Maners and Alex Carignan had a two-RBI single that brought home T.J. Reeves and Cole Fredrick. They scored again to make it 4-0 in the second inning after a groundout from Carson Crowe brought home Mason Maners.

After two runs from Samford, Alex Stratchan hit a home run in the top of the fifth to score himself and Alex Carignan. Samford earned one more run to close out the matchup as the Gamecocks completed the season sweep of the Bulldogs.

Six Gamecocks came out of the bullpen to pitch for the Gamecocks, combining for six hits, two earned runs and five walks while striking out 11. AJ Causey was credited with the save for the Gamecocks.

Jacksonville State will play a three-game conference series against Lipsomb that begins on Friday at 6 p.m. They will finish out the series with a Saturday game at 6 p.m. and a Sunday game at 1 p.m.