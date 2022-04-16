Gamecocks win crucial Home-Series against Bellarmine

Justin Travis, Correspondent

The Gamecocks, looking to take the three game home series in the rubber match against Bellarmine, won 5-1 at Rudy Abbott Field. In what has been a competitive series through the first two games, JSU needed a win to bring confidence back to the team.

Jacksonville State’s overall record now sits 15-18 with their conference record at 9-6. The Gamecocks will take the field again on Tuesday with a matchup at Samford sitting next on the schedule.

Sophomore Jake Peppers got the start for JSU on the mound, and the early afternoon game got off to a hot start with the first pitch of the game being sent over the fences by the Bellarmine Knights. After a rocky start for Peppers, he was able to settle in and end the top of the first with a strikeout.

JSU was able to get a lead off double thanks to Mason Maners. The lethal hitter, T.J. Reeves was able to send Maners home off of a double base hit RBI. That scoring run tied the game 1-1 at the end of the first. The bottom of the second saw the bases loaded for the Gamecocks, but could not get a run home to close the second inning out.

The next few innings went by with little action due to great pitching from Peppers. The bottom of the fourth saw Alex Carignan get a lead off double base hit on a barely legal fair ball. Thanks to some nifty base running and a base hit from freshman Brennen Norton, Carignan was able to run home to put the Gamecocks up 2-1. The action did not stop there for JSU, Maners came back in and got a base hit bunt RBI to send Norton home, bringing the score to 3-1 at the end of the fourth.

The bottom of the fifth saw another Gamecock scoring run, with T.J. Reeves able to get home off of the second RBI base hit of the game from Brennen Norton. As the inning continued, JSU was able to get bases loaded for the second time in the game, this time the results were different than the first. Due to the fourth walk of the inning, JSU was able to get another run in before the inning was over to lead the game 5-1.

The top of the eighth saw junior Trey Fortner come in for relief of Jake Peppers, who finished with four strikeouts and did not allow a score for six straight innings. Fortner quickly picked up where Peppers left off and threw three more strikeouts. The game was closed off with the Gamecocks shutting out the Knights for the final eight innings.