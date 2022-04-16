Gamecock softball series against Lipscomb

Benjamin Hall, Correspondent

On Friday and Saturday, the Jacksonville State University softball team won the series against Lipscomb 2-1. The Gamecocks’ record now stands at 25-16 and 9-6 in the ASUN.

JSU won the first game of the doubleheader against Lipscomb on Friday by a score of 4-1.

Freshman Kat Carter pitched a complete game for the Gamecocks, allowing four runs with three of them being earned runs, four hits, and five walks with four strikeouts.

JSU took an early lead in the game in the first inning with a two RBI single by senior Addie Robinson.

After Lipscomb trimmed the JSU lead to one, the Gamecocks took the lead for good on a fielding error by Lipscomb. The error came from a ball hit by junior Brantly Bonds. JSU added their fourth run of the game in the fourth inning from an RBI double from junior Camryn McLemore.

Lipscomb won the second game of the Friday doubleheader by a score of 8-4. Freshman Sarah Currie got the start for JSU, pitching five and one-third innings. She allowed five earned runs and ten hits to go along with three strikeouts.

Jacksonville State took a 1-0 lead in the second from an RBI single from freshman Addi Perkins. JSU took the lead again after Lipscomb tied the game at one in the fourth inning. Bonds reached base with a single and a throwing error let the Gamecocks score two runs to make it 3-1.

Robinson helped JSU score their fourth run of the game on a bases-loaded walk to make it 4-2.

After a six-run sixth-inning inning from the Bisons, the Gamecocks were only able to muster up one more hit to close out the second game of the doubleheader.

Carter pitched two-thirds of an inning in relief. She allowed three runs and three hits.

The Gamecocks won the rubber match of the series 6-5, with Kar Carter taking the mound again for Jacksonville State.

In three and two-third innings, Carter racked up five earned runs, six hits, and three walks with two strikeouts.

After Lipscomb scored three runs in the first two innings, JSU scored five runs in the third inning. The Gamecocks tied the game on a three-run double by senior Sidney Wagon. JSU then took the lead with a two-run home run by senior Karsen Mosley.

After Lipscomb tied the game, Jacksonville State took the lead for good in the sixth inning from an RBI single by Mosley.

Currie came in relief and pitched three and one-third innings. She allowed one hit with one strikeout.

Jacksonville State’s softball team will be back in action on Tuesday at 6 p.m. with a road match against Auburn.