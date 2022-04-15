Gamecock baseball take down Bellarmine in first game of series

Jo Mayo, Correspondent

Jacksonville State University baseball opened a three-game series against Bellarmine on Thursday, April 14. It was a beautiful day for Gamecock fans to come and watch JSU win 4-2 in this ASUN conference game.

This win by the Gamecocks advanced their record in the ASUN Conference play to 8-5 and their overall record to 14-17. Their next game will continue the weekend series against Bellarmine on Friday and Saturday, April 15 and 16, at the Rudy Abbott field.

Reid Fagerstrom pitched the first six innings. In his start, Fagerstrom allowed five hits and earned one run while striking out nine.

He gave the Gamecocks an exciting start by striking out the side in the first inning. JSU’s Cole Frederick made a nerve-racking slide onto first, then stole second on another close call. Crowe made a line drive through left field letting Frederick score the first run of the game. The second inning was slower with Bellarmine only getting one on base and JSU getting no hits.

In the bottom of the third, Mason Maners hit a line drive down the middle to secure first, and Frederick did the same directly after. Maners then made a split decision to run back to second base; however, the umpires called him out. Reeves made the third line drive in a row down the middle, but there were no runners scored this inning.

Maners made a thrilling play that got the crowd to their feet at the top of the sixth with a diving catch in foul territory. Sadly the next play consisted of Bellarmine scoring. Frederick caught a foul ball, followed by a strikeout. In the bottom of the sixth, Reeves hit a single straight up the middle, followed by an Alex Strachan double to the fence that brought home Reeves and gave the Gamecocks a 2-1 lead.

In the eighth, Bellarmine scored after a few hits to tie the game 2-2. AJ Causey is the next pitcher for the Gamecocks, and his first few pitches also led to a strikeout.

After a slow game, the bottom of the eighth is where it started to pick up for the Gamecocks. Reeves hit the fence leading to a double, followed by Crowe reaching base on a walk. Carignan bunted, which led to Reeves getting on third by a close call. The bases were loaded with Strachan up to bat with no outs. His fly ball was caught, but Reeves safely made it home. Brennen Norton was walked,and the bases were loaded yet again. Designated hitter Tanner Snow hit a sacrifice fly to score Carson Crowe.

AJ Causey was credited with the win, allowing no hits while walking one and striking out three in the final inning and a third.