Trojans down Gamecocks in Tuesday night matchup

The Gamecocks stumbled to their third straight loss on Tuesday night as they fell to rival Troy in a 12-5 road loss. The Gamecocks now fall to a 13-17 overall record and retain their 7-5 record in conference play.

Dylan Hathcock started the game for the Gamecocks, allowing two hits and earning one run while striking out one batter in two full innings.

A single from Alex Strachan that scored Mason Maners and a three-run blast from Brennen Norton in the first inning gave the Gamecocks an early lead.

After 14 straight runs piled on from the Trojans, the Gamecocks were only able to muster up one more run after a ninth-inning triple from Cody Putnam scored Luke Coker.

Caleb Marsh was credited with the loss, racking up five earned runs in just an inning and two thirds. Gamecocks pitchers combined for a whopping 15 hits against the Trojans. This is the seventh time in the last ten games that Gamecocks pitchers have allowed double digit hits in a game.

Next on their schedule, the Gamecocks will host Bellarmine in a three-game series. Game one of the series will be on Thursday, April 14 at 6 p.m., with the others being Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m.