JSU Baseball lose series to Central Arkansas

Benjamin Hall, Correspondent

Over the weekend, the Jacksonville State University baseball team lost their series against Central Arkansas 2-1.

The Gamecocks’ record now stands at 13-16 and 7-5 in the ASUN Conference.

On Friday, JSU won their only game of the series by a score of 4-3.

After a third inning run by Central Arkansas, Jacksonville State tied the game with an RBI single by junior Carson Crowe.

With the Gamecocks down 3-1 in the eighth inning, JSU trimmed the lead to one on a sacrifice fly by sophomore Mason Maners.

JSU got their first lead in the game when senior Alex Strachan hit the go-ahead two-run home run to make the score 4-3.

Junior Isaiah Magwood got the start for the Gamecocks in game one. He pitched five innings and allowed 2 earned runs, 2 hits, and 5 walks with two strikeouts.

Sophomore Reid Fagerstrom came in relief to earn the win and pitched three innings. He allowed one earned, three hits, and one walk with two strikeouts.

Freshman AJ Causey earned his fifth save of the year with three strikeouts in the ninth inning.

Central Arkansas evened up the series with a 11-9 win on Saturday.

Trailing 3-0 in the fourth inning, JSU scored four runs to take a 4-3 lead. The first two runs were scored from a two-run home run by Crowe. Strachan helped put another run on the board with an RBI single. The fourth run of the inning was from a sacrifice fly by Causey.

After Central Arkansas scored two more runs, Crowe hit his second home run of the game in the fifth inning with a three-run home run to make the score 7-5.

With Central Arkansas leading 11-7, the Gamecocks were only able to score two runs in the last three innings. The first run came in the seventh inning on a home run by junior T.J. Reeves. Another run was scored in the ninth inning on an error when senior Cole Fredrick singled.

Freshman Tanner Jones got the start in game two and only went three innings. He allowed five earned runs, six hits, and one walk with one strikeout.

Senior Dylan Hathcock and junior Trey Fortner came in relief for the Gamecocks, but they did not have much success. Hathcock pitched two innings and allowed three earned runs, three hits, and one walk. Fortner pitched three innings and allowed three earned runs, five hits, and two walks with one strikeout.

Central Arkansas won the rubber match of the series 5-4.

After a run in the fourth inning by Central Arkansas, JSU took the lead in the sixth inning with a two-run home run by freshman Brennen Norton.

After Central Arkansas was able to tie up the game 2-2, Maners hit a two-run double to give the Gamecocks a 4-2 lead in the eighth inning.

JSU was not able to hold off Central Arkansas in the ninth inning. Central Arkansas scored three runs to secure the win.

Sophomore Jake Peppers got the start and pitched five innings. He allowed one earned run, one hit, and one walk with nine strikeouts.

Hathcock came in relief of Peppers and one pitched to one batter. He allowed one earned run and one hit.

Sophomore Camden Lovrich pitched one inning and allowed two hits with one strikeout.

Causey pitched two and one-third innings and allowed three earned runs, three hits, and one walk with two strikeouts.

The Gamecocks will be back in action on Tuesday with a game at Troy. The game will be at 6 p.m. and fans can watch on ESPN+.