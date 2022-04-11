Gamecocks sweep Colonels, earn three straight shutouts

Thomas Ashworth, Sports Editor

After two canceled matchups, the Jacksonville State softball team swept the Eastern Kentucky Colonels, shutting them out in all three of their matchups with the team.

With the sweep under their belt, the Gamecocks now sit atop the ASUN West Division with a 7-5 conference record and a 23-15 overall record.

Kat Carter led the Gamecocks to a 6-0 shutout in game one of the three-game series, pitching a full game allowing three hits, two walks and earning no runs while striking out seven.

Megan Fortner earned two RBI after a first-inning single brought home Karsen Mosley and Sidney Wagnon. Brantley Bonds also accounted for two RBI after a single in the third inning scored Camryn McLemore and Lindsey Richardson.

In the second game of the series, the Gamecocks earned a 7-0 win over the Colonels as Sarah Currie pitched a complete game one-hitter. In Currie’s complete game, she allowed just one hit and two walks while striking out eight.

Colonels starter Kaitlyn Young was pulled after just one-third of an inning, racking up five earned runs on six batters faced.

All seven runs for the Gamecocks came in the first inning, with Savannah Sudduth closing it out with a two-RBI single.

Kelli Bobbit, Lindsey Richardson and Sidney Wagnon all had two hits in the matchup.

Kat Carter closed out the series with another shutout, her second in two days, allowing two hits and four walks while striking out four as the Gamecocks won 1-0.

Karsen Mosley and Keeli Bobbit both had two hits in the matchup, with Bobbit walking off the Gamecocks with the lone run of the matchup off of a wild pitch from Colonels pitcher Lauren Narvaez.

The Gamecocks will take on Lipscomb in a three-game series in Nashville, Tennessee, with a doubleheader on Friday, April 15 and the final game of the series on Saturday, April 16.