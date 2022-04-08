COVID-19 cases decrease in county and state

Emily Ford, Correspondent

COVID-19 cases continue to decrease in both the state of Alabama and in Calhoun County.

The daily average of new cases being reported in Calhoun County is at 2 as of Wednesday, dropping 20% in the last 14 days.

With a population of over 113,000, there are over 53,000 residents who are fully vaccinated and over 64,000 who have had at least one dose of the vaccine. 46.7% of the county is fully vaccinated, and 57.1% are partially vaccinated, according to the CDC Covid Data Tracker.

According to data provided by The New York Times, 18.1% of the county is 65 years old or over. Anyone over 5 years old is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Alabama.

As for Alabama, the Alabama Department of Public Health Covid-19 Dashboard shows there have been over 22,000 NAAT tests taken in the last 7 days, 558 of which came back positive, which is a 2.5% positivity rate.

Data provided by the New York Times also shows there are 191 current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

There are over 2,400,000 Alabama residents who are fully vaccinated, 51.14% of the population, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order four free at-⁠home COVID-⁠19 tests, which are completely free. Orders typically ship in 7-12 days. The Alabama Department of Public Health encourages residents to order tests now so they will have them if needed.

JSU’s most recent mask requirement update was issued on Feb. 10, which stated that masks will continue to be required in the RMC/JSU Health Center, on campus sanctioned transportation, and when preparing or serving food.

Mask requirements are at the faculty’s discretion in classrooms and advising sessions. However, masks are still recommended in all other indoor spaces.

JSU is not requiring students, faculty or staff to become vaccinated against COVID-19. However, JSU offers COVID-19 vaccines at no cost through the RMC/JSU Health Center by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1-3 p.m.

According to the CDC, recommended actions based on current data are as follows: