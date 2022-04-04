JSU softball loses series against FGCU, wins one of three

Kaelyn Albright, Correspondent

JSU softball fell to the FGCU Eagles in this past weekend’s road series, with the Eagles winning two out of the three games of the series. JSU lost the first game to FGCU with an overall score of 5-2. With the series loss, JSU’s overall record now sits at 20-15 with their ASUN record now falling to 4-5.

The Gamecocks led for the majority of the first game. By the third inning, JSU was leading 2-1, but FGCU tied up the game in the fifth inning and took the tie into extra innings. The Gamecocks held their own until the final inning when the Eagles earned three runs. Junior Camryn McLemore was one of the standout players for the Gamecocks, earning one of the only runs of the game, two hits, and an RBI. Keeli Bobbit had one of the two runs of the game. Megan Fortner also played a vital role, providing two hits and an RBI.

The second game of the Saturday doubleheader tied up the series, with the Gamecocks winning 1-0. JSU started off strong by scoring their winning run in the first inning from a one-run homer from Camryn McLemore. Pitcher Sarah Currie had an outstanding game with five strikeouts. The Gamecocks were able to hold off the Eagles and keep the shutout, tying up the series with one game each.

With the series tied heading into the final game of the series, the Gamecocks fell short of winning the series, being shut out by FGCU 3-0. The Gamecocks had three hits in the matchup, coming from Sidney Wagnon, Camryn McLemore, and Karsen Mosley. Pitcher Sarah Currie also had three strikeouts. The Gamecocks didn’t allow the Eagles to earn any runs until the fourth inning of the contest. FGCU ultimately defeated JSU and won two out of the three games of the doubleheader.

The Gamecocks’ next matchup is against Alabama State on Tuesday, April 5. This game will take place in Montgomery at 5:00 p.m.