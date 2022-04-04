Civic Chorale and Chamber Singers perform at spring recital

Abbie Tarvin, Correspondent

On Friday JSU’s Music Department hosted the spring recital for the Chamber Singers and Civic Chorale at 7:30 p.m. in Mason Hall.

The recital opened with the Civic Chorale group. Bruce Henderson conducted while Allyson West played piano.

The group sang a few pieces including “Kyrie,” “Gloria,” “Credo,” “Sanctus,” “Benedictus,” and “Agnus Dei.” Kaelyn Harris sang soprano, Devorah Straub sang mezzo-soprano, Benjamin Barnwell sang tenor, and Silas Tankersley sang bass.

The Chamber Singers followed with conductor, Eliezar Yanson, and pianist, Wendy Freeland.

The group opened by singing Martini’s “Domine, ad adjuvandum me festina,” followed by playing a series of pieces from Les Misérables Medley without a conductor.

The pieces included “At the End of the Day,” “I Dreamed a Dream” with Mary Grace Hendley and Allison Carroll as soloists, “Castle on a Cloud,” “Do you Hear the People Sing” with Noah Gipson, Jared Stephens, and Chase Spears as soloists, “On My Own” with Kayla Knox as a soloist, “Bring Him Home” with Samantha Drake and David Ritschard as soloists, and “Finale” with Jamey Smith, Devorah Straub, and Adelynn Straub as soloists.

The Chamber Singers finished by performing two Italian Opera scenes. The first was “Libiamo, ne’ lieti calici” from La Triviata, and it featured Benjamin Barnwell and Kaelyn Harris as soloists. The last was “Che interminabile andirivieni” from Don Pasquale.