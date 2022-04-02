JSU loses back-to-back to EKU, fall back in ASUN Conference rank

Justin Travis, Correspondent

The JSU Gamecocks lose big, 13-1, in the second game of the home series against Eastern Kentucky. Bringing them to 6-2 in ASUN Conference play, squarely behind Eastern Kentucky, and 12-13 overall. They will conclude the series tomorrow on April 3 at 1:00 p.m.

Jacksonville State fell behind with three early runs from EKU, one in the top of the first and the other two in the second. Jacksonville State was able to get on the board with a big homerun in the bottom of the second from Redshirt-Senior Alex Carigan, his first homer of the season.

Freshman Tanner Jones got the start on the mound for the Gamecocks, as he allowed six hits, three runs, but had three strikeouts to give him 24 for the season. Head Coach Jim Case pulled Jones at the top of the fourth and brought in Sophmore Reid Fagerstrom from the bullpen. A homer from EKU to bring in three total runs brought the score to 6-1 to start the bottom of the fourth.

The top of the fifth saw loaded bases for Eastern Kentucky with two outs already on the board. A crucial strikeout by Fagerstrom closed the top of the inning that allowed no runs. The top of the sixth did not show the same kind of results however, with EKU getting a run in to expand the lead again.

JSU brought in Freshman Cole Turner to relieve Reid Fagerstrom at the top of the seventh for the Gamecocks. Fagerstrom had six strikeouts, but also allowed four scoring runs, including a homer that ballooned the Gamecocks’ deficit to 7-1.

Sadly, Turner’s run did not last long, an unknown injury took him out after a few minutes in the top of the seventh. The Gamecocks brought in their fourth pitcher of the game, Redshirt-Junior Trey Fortner finished the inning and closed out the top of the eight successful.

The fifth pitcher was redshirt sophomore Blake Bennett. Bennett would finish the first few minutes of the ninth, then would be taken out by Coach Case after allowing a run and a walk. JSU brought in freshman Austin Cornelius. After another walk and three more scoring runs, EKU extended their lead to 13-1. Case was forced to bring in his sixth pitcher, redshirt freshman Reese Morrison to close the never-ending inning for JSU.