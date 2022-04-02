Jacksonville State falls to Eastern Kentucky, 10-5

Benjamin Hall, Correspondent

On Friday, April 1, Eastern Kentucky defeated Jacksonville State 10-5 in the opening game of the weekend series. Jacksonville State’s record now stands at 12-12 and 6-1 in conference play.

Senior Isaac Alexander was the player of the game for the Gamecocks. He recorded two hits, a home run, and two RBIs. Junior Carson Crowe was also a key contributor with three hits and one RBI.

Alexander got the Gamecocks on the board in the second inning with a RBI single scoring junior Brooks Bryan to make the score 1-1.

After Eastern Kentucky scored five runs in the third and fourth innings, the Gamecocks scored with a RBI single by senior Alex Carignan to make the score 6-2.

Alexander helped put another run on the scoreboard in the seventh inning with his second home run of the season to make the score 9-3.

The Gamecocks scored their last two runs of the night in the ninth inning. The first run of the inning came on a RBI single by Crowe scoring junior T.J. Reeves. Bryan got a bases loaded walk to score the second run of the inning to make the score 10-5.

Junior Isaiah Magwood got the start for JSU. He pitched four and one-third innings and allowed six runs with two of them being earned runs, seven hits, and three walks with five strikeouts.

Senior Dylan Hathcock and juniors Trevor Andrews and Caleb Marsh combined to go four and two-thirds innings in relief. Hathcock allowed one earned run and two hits. Andrews allowed two earned runs, three hits, and one walk with one strikeout. Marsh allowed one earned run, two hits, and one walk with three strikeouts.

The series continues tomorrow at 6 p.m. and the final game of the series will be played on Sunday at 1 p.m. On Sunday, Matthew Kaminski, the Atlanta Braves’ organist, and Blooper, the Braves’ mascot, will be at the game.