Gamecocks tame Tigers in Auburn, earn fourth straight win

Thomas Ashworth, Sports Editor

Jacksonville State baseball was able to notch their first win over the Auburn Tigers since 2019 in a 5-2 victory and now boast a winning record for the first time this season.

With the win over the Tigers, Jacksonville State has now won eight of their last nine games and sit at a winning record after starting out the season 4-10.

Carson Crowe proved to be the player of the game at the plate, providing two doubles that earned him two RBI, which included a one-out double that scored T.J. Reeves in the first inning.

The Gamecocks earned two runs in the eighth inning, with Kody Putnam earning a single to score Alex Carignan and Javier Ramirez laying down a bunt that scored Alex Strachan.

Jake Peppers started the game on the mound for the game for the Gamecocks, allowing five hits and earning just one run while walking one and striking out five across four innings.

Cole Turner earned the win against the Tigers, allowing three hits and earning one run across three innings. His ERA now sits at just 0.84 after tonight’s relief appearance.

Southpaw Dylan Hathcock and Trey Fortner combined for the final two innings, facing just eight batters and allowing no hits or walks while striking out one. Fortner was credited with the save.

Jacksonville State will host a three-game series against Eastern Kentucky, with the first game being Friday at 6 p.m. The Gamecocks will play again Saturday at 6 p.m. and will close the series on Sunday at 1 p.m., when the Atlanta Braves’ organist, Matthew Kaminski, and mascot, Blooper, come to visit Jim Case Stadium.