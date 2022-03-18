JSU falls to Southeastern Louisiana after allowing five runs in the final inning

Jo Mayo, Correspondent

After having hold of the lead the entire game, JSU lost 5-8 in a situation coming down to the last inning on Thursday evening.

The first score of the game was unearned by SELA from a passed ball. This was their only run until the third inning. Meanwhile, JSU started out strong and in the lead.

In their first inning, designated hitter Lindsey Richardson hit a long single. Right after her, Megan Fortner hit a triple off the fence, sending Richardson home and scoring their first run of the game.

With JSU up to bat at the bottom of the third, Richardson brought the team into the same situation as the first inning. She hit a single bringing Fortner up to bat who hit the first homerun of the game and her fourth homerun of the season. After bringing the score out of a 1-1 tie, Karsen Mosley hit a homerun directly after the last, making this her third of the season.

Southeastern Louisiana earned two runs in the top of the fourth during the same play. This brought the score to 5-3 with Jacksonville State still in the lead. No other runners scored until the seventh inning.

In the top of the seventh, the Lions quickly put some runs on the board, hitting a two-run home run to start off the inning. With the score tied 5-5, Jacksonville State weren’t able to close out the inning until three more runners scored.

JSU’s next game will be a doubleheader against Kennesaw State on March 19, followed by a third game against the Owls on March 20 in Kennesaw, Georgia.