Heirloom Taco damaged by fire

Abigail Harrison, News Editor

A popular Jacksonville restaurant, Heirloom Taco, caught fire early Friday morning, according to a post released on the restaurant’s social media pages.

The post said the fire damage was substantial, and the restaurant will be closed for the “foreseeable future.”

The restaurant opened in 2019 and is located in the old fire station off of Jacksonville’s city square.

According to the restaurant’s website, Heirloom Taco is family-owned, and the meaning of the name “came from the idea of carrying on traditions with family and friends.”

Several customers and local neighboring businesses, such as The Redbird Coffee and Mad Hatter Cupcake Shop, took to social media to express their condolences.

The city of Jacksonville also posted about the incident on its Facebook page.

“Heirloom Taco means so much to all of us in the city, residents, merchants and city workers alike. We can’t wait to see you open your doors again,” the post said.

The restaurant started a GoFundMe to help with the revenue loss during the closure. According to the GoFundMe page created four hours ago, they have already raised $4,880 of the $8,000 goal.

Customers can also donate by purchasing a gift card and leaving a tip on the purchase.