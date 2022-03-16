Gamecocks drown out the Colgate Raiders, continue win streak

Justin Travis, Correspondent

Due to the bad weather that fell in the middle of the day, the game was originally pushed forward and then subsequently moved back. The game was delayed for over an hour, but that did not stop Jacksonville State from coming up big with a 3-0 win. JSU now has one six straight games for the first time this season, riding high.

Each team was able to get runners on base multiple times in the early innings. But there remained no score through the first four innings. At the start of the fifth the Gamecocks had just three hits and two errors to count.

The late innings saw a running score from Savannah Sudduth and Brantly Bonds thanks to Abbi Perkins, who would also score just a minute later thanks to a Raiders error at home base in the bottom of the sixth. The top of the seventh finished with a pop up from Colgate which sealed the victory for the Gamecocks.

JSU was led in hits by Sidney Wagnon who after three at bats had two hits and got to third on three separate occasions. Megan Fortner filled up the stat sheet on the defensive side, and Kat Carter finished with 11 total strike outs.

The Gamecocks (15-8) will return to action and look to add to their current win streak Thursday, March 17 against Southeastern Louisiana.