Jacksonville State to play Tulane in Women’s National Invitation Tournament

Thomas Ashworth, Sports Editor

It was announced on Monday afternoon that Jacksonville State will take on Tulane in the first round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

The two teams will play on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. If Jacksonville State advances, they will take on the winner taking on the winner of Troy vs Alabama.

In the WNIT are the next highest finishers in each conference and any team that the WNIT selects as an at-large bid. The ASUN Conference has two teams in the WNIT, with Liberty being selected as an at-large bid along with Jacksonville State as the automatic qualifier.

Tulane placed third in the American Athletic Conference and finished the season with a 20-9 overall record and an 11-5 conference record.