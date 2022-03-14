Hot take: Appreciating Women’s History Month

Huliah Lavender, Correspondent

March is a month where we celebrate many holidays, and some are not as well known. During the month of March, women from all around the world are celebrated. In my opinion, Women’s history month was something that needed to be created. Throughout the years it is known that women did not have it easy during earlier history. We had to fight for our right to vote, our right to have a voice, and our right to freedom. Some people aren’t aware that during March we celebrate the people who truly make the world go round.

Being an African American woman in the United States is a very unique spot to be in. I’ve been in situations where I was looked down on because of my gender and my race. I feel like being a woman comes with many pros and cons. We are mothers, wives, housekeepers, and African American women have been slaves. The traditional wife is expected to cook, clean and take care of the children. The man is looked at as the provider who brings home the food and money. In today’s society, I don’t agree with that stereotype given to women.

For many years women had to fight and riot for the right to vote, and even at our point of power, we were still looked down upon. I have so much respect for the ones who actually stood up and had a voice in a society that wanted to stifle them. There was a time women in literature had to go under male pseudonyms just for their writing to be published, women like Phillis Wheatley. Phillis Wheatley was an American author who was the first African American author of a published book of poetry. Born in West Africa, she was sold into slavery at the age of seven or eight and transported to North America, where she was bought by the Wheatley family of Boston. This woman went through so much just to get her poetry published for the world to read. Other women who were looked down upon include Anne Bradstreet. Anne Bradstreet was the most prominent of early English poets of North America and the first writer in England’s North American colonies to be published. She is the first Puritan figure in American Literature and notable for her large corpus of poetry. She inspires me because even when men couldn’t accept her superiority, she never stopped striving to publish her work and succeed.

I feel like this month is very honorable to women of all kinds. Everyone comes from different backgrounds and cultures. The women throughout history who have accomplished so much, teaches us that there’s nothing us as women cannot do. Personally, my mom is my role model. She has single handedly raised me into the woman I am today. She sacrificed so much to give me the life she thought I deserved. I will forever be grateful for her, and she’s one woman to keep in mind this month.