Jacksonville State in field for Women’s National Invitation Tournament

Thomas Ashworth, Sports Editor

Jacksonville State women’s basketball was announced as an automatic qualifier to the NCAA Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

The full bracket and matchups will be released on Monday, March 14 at 1 p.m. CST. Round one of the WNIT will take place from March 16-18.

This pool consists of the next-highest finishers in each conference’s regular season as well as any at-large bid that did not make the NCAA Tournament.

“We are thrilled to welcome each of these 64 programs to the Postseason WNIT, as they’ve all had to confront pandemic challenges while continuing to put in work in the classroom and on the court in representing their schools,” WNIT event director Jared Rudiger said in the press release. “But through it all the level of basketball skill just keeps escalating, and that should make the WNIT an exciting showcase as teams dig deep for a memorable championship run.”

The ASUN Conference has two teams in the WNIT, with Liberty being selected as an at-large bid along with Jacksonville State as the automatic qualifier. Jacksonville State is one of three teams from Alabama listed, with Troy and Alabama also announced in the field.