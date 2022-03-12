JSU softball completes sweep of JSU Invitational, downs Bulldogs in 5-1 victory

Kaelyn Albright, Correspondent

The Gamecocks maintained their winning streak for the past two days, completing their sweep of the JSU Invitations with a win over Samford. The Gamecocks were able to secure a solid 5-1 win over the Bulldogs.

JSU had a total of eight hits for the night. Infielder Megan Fortner had the most hits for the Gamecocks with two for the night. Fortner along with Brantley Bonds leads the team in RBIs, each having two. The team had a total of five RBIs for the night. Pitcher Sara Currie played well, having three strikeouts in the win over Samford.

The Gamecocks kept the innings short, quickly getting the Bulldogs out each inning. The Gamecocks played a high-intensity game that kept the crowd engaged throughout. Brantley Bonds contributed to this atmosphere giving JSU its fourth home run for the season.

The Gamecocks had a great closing game against Samford, leaving JSU undefeated for the past two days. The next game for the Gamecocks is Wednesday, March 16 against Colgate at JSU.