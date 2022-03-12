Gamecocks fall to FGCU in ASUN Conference Championship

Thomas Ashworth, Sports Editor

Jacksonville State weren’t able to hold on to their halftime lead, eventually falling to the nationally-ranked Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

One of the best conference tournament runs for the Gamecocks in their NCAA Division I history came to an end after the Eagles outscored Jacksonville State 39-24 in the second half, and 18-8 in the fourth quarter.

“I think they’re going to represent us well in the WNIT,” said Florida Gulf Coast head coach Karl Smesko about Jacksonville State after the win.

Jacksonville State took a quick three-point lead after the first quarter leading 19-16, and led 32-20 at the end of the first half. After Kiana Johnson scored a jumper to put the Gamecocks ahead 39-38 with 6:43 left in the third quarter, the Gamecocks didn’t lead again for the rest of the matchup.

Kiana Johnson and Kennedey Gavin each had a team-leading 13 points in the contest, as Kennedy Gavin also led the team in rebounds with seven.

Florida Gulf Coast WNBA draft prospect Kirsten Bell had 26 points in the contest, with 18 of those points coming in the second half.

Jacksonville State will see what lies next for them when the Women’s National Invitational Tournament is announced.