JSU music department holds jazz concert

Abbie Tarvin, Correspondent

Jacksonville State’s Music Department held their Jazz Ensemble concert at the third floor of Mason Hall on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

The concert began with Jazz Ensemble II, directed by Dr. Christ Probst. Each section included a plethora of students playing either saxophone, trombone, trumpet, piano, drums, guitar, or bass. This section played the songs “The Rotten Kid” by Buddy Greco and “Bundle O’ Funk” by Sammy Nestico.

“All four of the big bands played about half of their total charts for this concert,” says saxophone player Trevor Johnson.

He expressed his excitement for the spring Jazz Festival on April 8 because “all groups will be able to play at least four charts.” This means everyone will be able to experience more of the amazing performances put together by the students and staff in the music department.

Jazz Ensemble IV came on stage next. This section was directed by Dr. Andrew Nevala, Jack Vermouth, and Isaiah Amos and was the only section that included clarinet players along with the other instruments. The section played “Bluesette” by Jean ‘Toots’ Thielemans and “Qué Rico El Mambo” by Perez Prado.

Jazz Ensemble III performed and was directed by Caleb Williams. This section played “Artistry for Trumpets” by Lennie Niehaus and “Applied Physics” by David Larsen.

The concert ended with a performance from Jazz Ensemble I. This section was directed by Andrew Nevala for three of the four songs they played. He directed “Mars, the Bringer of War” by Gustav Holst, “As of Now” by Steve Owen, and “Straphangin’” by Michael Brecker.

The students performed “Symphony in Riffs” by Benny Carter without a director. Saxophone player, Omie Crockett, counted off the tempo for the piece.