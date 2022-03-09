Jacksonville State falls to Troy after third inning disaster

Thomas Ashworth, Sports Editor

Troy earned ten runs in the third inning, and Jacksonville State simply wasn’t able to come back as Jacksonville State fell to the Trojans in a 14-6 loss.

The first three innings had three different Gamecocks take the mound. Starting pitcher Trey Fortner, who accounted for the first two innings, and Blake Bennett and Trevor Andrews, who combined for the final two, all took and left the mound within the first three innings.

In two innings, Kyle Fortner gave up five hits and four runs, walking none and striking out three.

In just a third of an inning, Blake Bennett allowed three hits and earned four runs, while Trevor Andrews allowed two hits and earned two runs in two thirds of an inning.

Freshman Brennen Norton earned his first collegiate home run in the bottom of the fifth, with the ball traveling 383 feet.

Cole Fredrick went two-for-four in the contest, earning one RBI after a single in the bottom of the sixth brought Javier Ramirez home.

The GAmecocks will remain at home, taking on South Alabama in a doubleheader starting Friday at 1 p.m. with the final game of the series scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m.

With the impending cold weather forecast on Saturday, Jacksonville State’s Saturday matchup with South Alabama has been moved to Friday.