Kayne Henry named to ASUN All-Tournament Team

Thomas Ashworth, Sports Editor

Briefly after the conclusion of the ASUN Conference Tournament, it was announced that Jacksonville State’s Kayne Henry was selected to the ASUN All-Tournament team. This team featured seven players who played in the conference tournament.

Playing over 25 minutes in both games, Henry shot 42.8% in the Gamecocks’ two games of the conference tournament, earning 12 points against Kennesaw State and 14 against Jacksonville.

During these two games, he averaged 5.5 rebounds per game, which were key in both of their playoff matchups. Henry also remained perfect on free throws throughout the tournament.

Kanye Henry and the Gamecocks advance to the Big Dance, and will find out their March Madness seeding, opponent and location on NCAA Selection Sunday. The NCAA Selection Sunday Show will be streamed on CBS on Sunday, March 13 at 5 p.m. CT.