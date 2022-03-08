Baseball game against Troy postponed to Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Thomas Ashworth, Sports Editor

Jacksonville State’s baseball game against Troy has been postponed to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9 due to inclement weather. The game was originally scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8.

The Gamecocks sit at a 4-6 record after a sweep over Siena this past weekend. Troy owns a 7-5 record.

This is the first of two games against Troy, as Jacksonville State will play against the Trojans on the road on Tuesday, Apr. 12.

Jacksonville State took on Troy twice last season, with the first being a 6-1 home victory for the Gamecocks. In the second matchup, Jacksonville State was shut out at Riddle-Pace Field in an 0-2 loss.