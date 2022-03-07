New partnership offers students 24/7 access to Gamecock Market services

Emily Ford, Correspondent

The Department of Public Safety began their new partnership with Gamecock Market last week.

The Honors House and Gamecock Market met with the Department of Public Safety on Thursday to discuss the upcoming plans for the new program and to stock the new cupboard with supplies.

The Gamecock Market is an on-campus initiative that offers a variety of free services for students, faculty and staff members in need. These services include food, clothing, hygiene products, school supplies and maternity needs.

The market is open normal business hours throughout the week, but the new partnership program will serve as an around the clock resource for students who have fallen on hard times.

“This partnership between the Department of Public Safety and the Gamecock Market is important. This allows an after-hours and emergency alternative to help support students during their time of need and provide a resource for their success,” said Michael Barton, Chief of Police and Director of Public Safety.

The Department of Public Safety serves the community 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The partnership will ensure that if a student is short a meal or in need of hygiene products, they will be able to stop by the department, where a dispatcher will provide them with the services they need. With the new partnership, students will be able to get the help they need, even if the Gamecock Market is closed.

Students in need can come by the Department of Public Safety. Many people in the community know it as Salls Hall or the University Police Department. The dispatchers will also help the students get connected with the Gamecock Market.

Jonathan Miller, the Public Safety Support Coordinator for the Department of Public Safety, said the Gamecock Market not only feeds students in need, but also offers ways to counsel them and help them with more than just physical needs.

“The folks here in this department really care about people. They want people to succeed, and they want people to have what they need, so it’s a really good form of public outreach,” said Miller. “This is just one of the many ways that we can help to continue what is already an incredible program here, and hopefully the Friendliest Campus in the South is not just a promise, but action as well.”

Anyone can donate to the Market by using the Donation Questions form or by bringing the items to the Military and Post-Traditional Student Services office, located in the basement of Daugette Hall, during university business hours. The Gamecock Market also accepts monetary donations through gift cards to local grocery stores.

Some of the foods that are most helpful for donation are canned soups and vegetables, microwaveable meals, saltine crackers, and cereal. Some of the school supplies and hygiene products that are most needed include toilet paper, menstrual products, toothbrushes and toothpaste, notebooks and pens/pencils.

Further information about the Market and donation needs can be found on the Gamecock Market page at https://www.jsu.edu/gamecockmarket/index.html.