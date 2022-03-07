Gamecocks earn three wins in the MSU Bulldog Invitational

Benjamin Hall, Correspondent

Over the weekend, the JSU softball team competed in the Mississippi State Bulldog Invitational. The softball team went 3-2 in the Invitational.

The Gamecocks’ overall record now stands at 10-8.

Jacksonville State lost their first game of the MSU Bulldog Invitational 6-4 to Furman.

Down by three in the third inning, senior Sidney Wagnon got the Gamecocks on the board with an RBI groundout.

After the Paladins scored three more runs, JSU recorded three runs in the fifth inning. Sophomore Lindsey Richardson got the scoring started with a bases loaded walk. Then senior Addie Robinson recorded an RBI on a fielder’s choice. Senior Savannah Sudduth recorded the third run of the inning with an RBI single.

Senior Lexi Androlevich started the game for the Gamecocks and went three and two-thirds innings. Androlevich allowed five runs with two of them being earned runs, two walks, and five hits with one strikeout.

In their second game, JSU defeated Alcorn State 5-2.

JSU scored two runs in the second inning on an RBI single by freshman Abbie Perkins and an RBI groundout by senior Holly Stewart.

Freshman Hannah Buffington recorded her first career home run in the fifth inning with a three-run home run to make the score 5-0.

Freshman Sarah Currie pitched a complete game for the Gamecocks. Currie allowed two earned runs, four hits, and two walks with nine strikeouts.

The Gamecocks defeated Alcorn State again in their third game of the Invitational 13-1.

Junior Megan Fortner helped the Gamecocks score the first run of the game with a third inning sacrifice fly.

In the fourth inning, Jacksonville State recorded ten runs. Junior Camryn McLemore got the scoring started with an RBI double. Sudduth then recorded a two-run single. Junior Lauren Hunt then scored on a throwing error to make it 5-0. Junior Brantley Bonds then recorded an RBI single. Robinson then made it 9-0 with a three-run home run. JSU made it 10-0 with a home run by McLemore. The last run of the inning came on an RBI double by Stewart.

Jacksonville State added on two more runs to make it 13-0 in the fifth inning on a two-run home run by Richardson.

Currie pitched another complete game against the Braves. In the win, shee allowed one earned run, four hits, and one walk with four strikeouts.

In their fourth game, JSU lost to Mississippi State 3-2.

After Mississippi State scored one run in the second inning, junior Megan Fortner got the Gamecocks on the board with an RBI double.

JSU evened up the score in the top of the seventh inning when Hunt scored on an error.

The Bulldogs then won the game on a home run in the bottom of the seventh.

Freshman Kat Carter started the game for JSU and pitched the entire game. Carter allowed three earned runs, five hits, and one walk with two strikeouts.

Jacksonville State secured a winning record in the Invitational in their fifth game with a 6-2 win over Furman.

The Paladins got off to a quick start with two runs in the first inning. JSU used a big sixth inning to take over the game. Fortner helped JSU score their first run with an RBI single. Robinson was hit by a pitch to help score another run to make it 2-2. McLemore gave JSU the lead with a grand slam to make it 6-2.

Carter pitched a complete game for Jacksonville State. She allowed 2 earned runs, six hits, and three walks with five strikeouts.

The Gamecocks will be in action this upcoming weekend at home during the Jacksonville State Invite against Samford and Austin Peay. On Friday, March 11, JSU will play Samford at 3:30 p.m. and Austin Peay at 6 p.m. Then on Saturday, March 12, the Gamecocks will play Austin Peay at 2:30 p.m. and Samford at 5 p.m. All games during the Jacksonville State Invite will be streamed on ESPN+.