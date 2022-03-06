Jacksonville State earns first sweep of the season, take down Siena in three-game series

Thomas Ashworth, Sports Editor

The Gamecocks have now earned themselves a four-game win streak after completing a sweep of the Siena Saints on Sunday. With the series under their belt, Jacksonville State now sits at a 4-6 record with a game against Troy on their radar this Tuesday.

Game one of the series ended in an 8-4 JSU victory as the Gamecocks overcame a four-run deficit.

After JSU starter Reid Fagerstrom pitched for three innings and accounted for eight hits, for earned runs, one walk and four strikeouts, relievers Isaiah Magwood and AJ Causey put on a show. In six innings, the two combined for two hits, no runs and two walks while striking out ten.

Issac Alexander led the team in RBI, going two-for-three with a single and a double that earned two RBI. Derrick Jackson, Jr. and Alex Strachan each had a home run in the game as well.

In game two, Jacksonville State pitchers combined for a season-high 16 strikeouts in the 7-1 victory. Tanner Jones took the mound for the Gamecocks and allowed two hits, no earned runs and three walks while striking out nine.

Relievers Dylan Hathcock and Trey Fortner combined for three hits, one run and two walks while striking out seven.

Eight of the nine Gamecocks in the order accounted for a hit, with three having multi-hit games. Jacksonville State earned four of their seven runs in the third inning after doubles from TJ Reeves and Derrick Jackson, Jr.

Jacksonville State was able to amass a season-best 14 runs in game three, beating Siena 14-8.

Cole Fredrick earned four RBI in the matchup, going three-for-six. Alex Strachan went two-for-three in the matchup, accounting for three RBI of his own.

Jacksonville State earned six runs in the sixth inning, which included a three-run home run from Cole Fredrick.

Jacksonville State will take on rival Troy on Tuesday evening. First pitch will be at 6 p.m.