Kat Carter shuts out ULM, Gamecocks win 7-0

Thomas Ashworth, Sports Editor

ULM softball has a new enemy, and her name is Kat Carter.

Rewind to a couple of weeks ago.

Just 11 days ago on Feb, 19, Jacksonville State took on ULM in the Golden Eagle Invitational, with the match going into 11 innings of softball.

Carter pitched all 11 of those innings against the Warhawks, allowing just four hits and earning just one run while striking out seven batters. The Gamecocks walked it off to win 3-2.

On Wednesday afternoon, Jacksonville State was able to host ULM as the Warhawks looked for revenge after their last match against the Gamecocks. Kat Carter had different ideas.

Carter and the Gamecocks took down ULM in a 7-0 shutout. Carter pitched a near perfect game, going a full seven innings. The freshman struck out five batters while allowing three hits with no earned runs.

Shortstop Camryn McLemore led the Gamecocks’ offense, going 2-for-3 with three RBI in the shutout. Sidney Wangon boosted her batting average as well, going 2-for-2 and getting walked twice in the matchup.

With the win, Jacksonville State snapped their four-game losing streak. Their losing streak snapped a five-game win streak that dated back to their fourth game of the season.

This young Jacksonville State squad will head to the Mississippi State Bulldog Invitational for their next challenge, with two games against Furman and Alcorn State and one against SEC foe Mississippi State.