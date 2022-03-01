SGA discusses upcoming events at meeting

Abbie Tarvin, Correspondent

The Student Government Association met again on Monday in the Theron Montgomery Building auditorium. The meeting began with the executive board making some announcements.

The Vice President of Public Relations, Jewelishia Johnson, announced SGA would be having an Instagram Live on Tuesday to talk about some upcoming events, including the Gamecock Gala.

Johnson provided some insight to the Gamecock Gala, saying, “This event is to make up for the prom most students didn’t get to have due to COVID-19.”

She encouraged students to “please come out, show support, dress nice (all black if you like), and enjoy a night full of fun, music, and refreshments.”

Next, SGA advisor, Cody Beck, announced that the Basketball Conference Championship will be this week starting on Thursday. The first 200 people to show up will receive various prizes such as t-shirts, free pizza, and more.

The meeting concluded after Vice President of Student Senate, Daniel Washington, announced that elections for SGA open March 10 and close April 4. Applications for senate are still open until Friday, and there are three spots available.