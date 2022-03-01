Ray Harper earns ASUN Coach of the Year, Darian Adams named to ASUN All-Conference First Team

Thomas Ashworth, Sports Editor



After leading the Gamecocks through an illustrious regular season performance, Ray Harper and Darian Adams now have the hardware to back it up.

It was announced on Tuesday afternoon that Ray Harper earned ASUN Coach of the Year and Darian Adams named to the ASUN All-Conference First Team after winning the conference title outright in just their first season as members.

With Coach Harper’s accolade in hand, this marks the first time that Jacksonville State has had an NCAA D-I Coach of the Year.Harper’s squad earned their 20th win of the season after shutting down in-state rival North Alabama on Sunday.

Ranked third in the NCAA in three-point field goal percentage behind South Dakota State and Purdue, this team also has two top-20 players who lead the NCAA in three-point field goal percentage in Demaree King (2nd) and Jalen Gibbs (20th).

Adams proved to be a leader on and off the court and was one of two players to be named to the All-Conference team unanimously, along with Liberty’s Darius McGhee who won ASUN Player of the Year.

Adams ranked fourth in the ASUN averaging 15.8 points per game. This is Adams’ second all-conference selection in two seasons with the Gamecocks, earning First Team All-OVC honors last season.

Jacksonville State will take on the winner of Eastern Kentucky vs Kennesaw State in the ASUN Conference Tournament on Thursday, March 3 at 6 p.m. With the conference title in hand, Jacksonville State will host any remaining playoff games.