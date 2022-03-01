Rain forces softball to cancel final game against Georgia Tech, drop doubleheader against Georgia State

Coley Birchfield, Correspondent

Jacksonville State’s softball team traveled to Atlanta this weekend to play doubleheaders against both Georgia State and Georgia Tech. JSU lost both games to GSU on Saturday, 5-3 and 8-3. However, Saturday evening rain forced the Gamecocks to cancel their Sunday doubleheader with Georgia Tech.

The first game of the weekend was a game that was competitive early, before Georgia State’s Bailee Richardson homered a three-run shot in the fifth inning. Jax State’s Brantley Bonds scored in the seventh inning from a Megan Fortner double, but the margin was just out of reach.

Game two of the GSU doubleheader featured a quick firing approach from the Panthers from the opening pitch. The Panthers handed Gamecock starter, Lexi Androlevich, five runs in the first inning. Freshman Sara Currie relieved Androlevich while holding GSU to just three runs in her 5.2 innings of relief work. Megan Fortner and Keeli Bobbitt each had two hits, Fortner also added a first inning RBI from a double to left-center field.

The games were a part of the 1-75 tournament, the Gamecocks’ third thus far. The team has compiled a 6-6 record, thus far, and are facing a four-game losing streak.

Jax State finds themselves in search of offensive production. The Gamecocks have not scored more than three runs since scoring seven runs against UL-Monroe on Feb. 19th. The five-game stretch includes a shoutout from No. 21 Auburn.

Brantley Bonds is the Gamecocks hottest bat at the plate, currently batting .429 with 15 RBIs and three home runs. The Wallace State Community College transfer continues to prove why she was an important addition to the 2022 team.

Freshman star Sara Currie is showing her ability to produce even with inexperience. Her 2.55 ERA leads the team. Fellow freshmen Kat Carter completes the perfect duo in the circle for the Gamecocks. Carter has pitched more innings than both Currie and Androlevich combined, this season. She leads the squad in opponent batting average, while throwing four complete games.

JSU will return to campus on Wednesday as they host the UL-M. The two teams have played twice this season, splitting the contests. The game is currently scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. at University Field and will be streaming on ESPN+.