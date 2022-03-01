JSU celebrates Women’s History Month

Katelyn Miskelley, Correspondent

Women’s History Month is a celebration of women’s contributions to society. Its origins can be traced back to 1987, when Congress named the second week in March “Women’s History Week.”

In the years that followed, the women’s movement grew, and in 1995, Congress and President Bill Clinton passed the first resolution naming March “Women’s History Month”.

Each year, the National Women’s History Alliance (NWHA) selects a theme for the month, and according to their website, this year’s theme is “Women Providing Healing, Promoting Hope.”

The NWHA announced the theme on their website, writing that it is “both a tribute to the ceaseless work of caregivers and frontline workers during this ongoing pandemic and also a recognition of the thousands of ways that women of all cultures have provided both healing and hope throughout history.”

To honor the women of JSU, the university will kick off it’s month-long celebration of Women’s History Month this week.

The premier event of the month will be the Women’s History Month awards ceremony on March 10 in the Leone Cole Auditorium from 5-8 p.m. JSU’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion is hosting the event to recognize powerful women in the community. Ashley Jones, Alabama’s Poet Laureate, will deliver the keynote address followed by an awards ceremony honoring the winners of the faculty, student, and advocate awards.

For the first time, JSU will be presenting a Lifetime Achievement Award. Dr. Roberta Watts, JSU’s first African American faculty member, is the recipient of this inaugural award.

Dr. Watts served as the dean of the Lurleen B. Wallace College of Nursing for over 20 years and has since continued to be a trailblazer by establishing community health centers focused on eliminating health disparities in North Alabama and by remaining heavily involved in the Alabama education system through her business, Enrestoration Inc., and the Excel institute.

Another event taking place this month is “Movin’ with Mo,” a women’s workout session led by guest trainer Monique Johnson. This event will take place on March 3 from 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. on the 11th floor of the Houston Cole Library.

Also, the Women’s History Month Essay Contest winners will be announced at the Women’s History Month celebration on March 10. The last day for essay submissions is March 1.

Students can stay connected with other events happening on campus through The Office of Diversity and Inclusion’s Instagram account.