Golden Eagles win series over Gamecocks

Benjamin Hall, Correspondent

Over the weekend, the Gamecocks traveled to Hattiesburg, Mississippi to take on Southern Miss in a three game series. The Golden Eagles were able to win the series over Jacksonville State 2-1. JSU’s overall record now stands at 1-6.

In the first game of the series, Southern Miss defeated Jacksonville State 4-3. For the first seven innings, sophomore Reid Fagerstrom and junior Isaiah Magwood combined to allow one run. JSU scored all of their runs in the fifth inning with a double by junior T.J. Reeves, a sacrifice fly by junior Brooks Ryan, and a squeeze play by senior Isaac Alexander.

Southern Miss rallied in the last two innings to take control of the game with a two-run triple in the eight and a walk-off single in the ninth.

The Golden Eagles then won the second game of the series against the Gamecocks 5-1. JSU freshman Tanner Jones pitched four and two-thirds innings. He gave up six hits, two earned runs, and one walk while striking out two Golden Eagles.

JSU scored their only run in the game in the fourth inning to tie the game up with a one-run single by Reeves. Southern Miss scored one run in the sixth inning and two runs in the eighth inning to take a 5-1 lead and eventually win the game.

Jim Case’s squad secured their first win of the season in the last game of the series with a 5-3 victory. Sophomore Camden Lovrich got the start for the Gamecocks and pitched five innings. He allowed three earned runs, one walk, and got one strikeout.

The Gamecocks scored five unanswered runs in the last four innings of the game. Senior Alex Carignan got the scoring started in the six inning with a one-run double. In the seventh inning, Alexander recorded a one-run double and senior Cole Fredrick recorded a two-run double to help the Gamecocks take the lead. Reeves provided the fifth run for JSU in the ninth inning with a one-run single.

The Gamecocks will next be in Jacksonville on Saturday, March 5 when they host Siena as part of a two-day, three game series at Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium. The first game will start at 3 p.m. with the second game following shortly after. All three games of the series can be streamed on ESPN+.