Track travels to the ASUN Indoor Championships

Jo Mayo, Correspondent

JSU track and field traveled to Lynchburg, Virginia, to compete in the ASUN Indoor Championships on Feb. 25th and 26th. This championship involves several D1 teams located throughout the Southeast, including Central Arkansas, Lipscomb, Jacksonville State, and more. This is the meet that every other competition has led up to.

Friday the 25th consisted of mostly preliminaries. In the 60-meter hurdle prelims, Ashton Coats led JSU in this event placing fifth with a time of 8.81. Tylynn Register also competed and placed 12th with 9.28. Coats went into the finals but did not beat her time. She placed fifth overall in this event, scoring four points for JSU.

Malon Lee led the Gamecocks in the 200 meters, placing 14th with a time of 25.48. Ayanna Rollins and Imani Dent placed 19th and 20th in the same event. The standings are similar for the 60-meter dash with Lee leading the Gamecocks in 16th. Rollins and Dent placed 18th and 19th. For the 400 meters, Leandra Custodio placed 10th with 57.06, barely missing the placement to make it into the finals. Hailey Tucker placed 19th in the same event.

The distance runners did not have as much luck as the sprinters in the prelims. In the 800 run, Miriam Schulz was the only JSU athlete to compete and placed 13th with 2:31:33. There was also only one Gamecock to compete in the 5000 run. Sarah Jaloma came in 23rd with 19:32:79. In the 4000 medley relay, Wainer, Holman, Schraudner, and Wetmore placed ninth with 12:55:70.

Some of the distance runs did not have a prelim. In the 3000 run, Sierra Wainer placed 33rd with 10:54:90, and right behind her in 34th was Elizabeth Wetmore with 10:56:23. Jaloma was also supposed to run, but she did not show up for the event. The distance runners did well in the 1600 relay. Holman, Tucker, Coats, and Custodio placed sixth in 3:51:95, which means they scored three points for JSU.

Moving on to non-running events, three out of 12 pole vaulters were from JSU. Bethany Davis came in seventh, scoring two points by clearing 3.47 meters. Casey Phelan and Kayley Stanley came in ninth and tenth, both clearing 3.32 meters. Kirsen Gardner competed in the weight throw, placing 11th with a distance of 12.42 m. There were no Gamecocks who competed in the one mile, long jump, high jump, or triple jump.

Along with the normal track and field events, there was also a pentathlon. The pentathlon included competing in the 60-meter hurdles, high jump, long jump, shot put, and 800-meter run. Carolina Minozzi placed 11th, scoring 2925 points in that event.

The Gamecocks overall did well in the ASUN championship, and several points were scored. This was the last indoor meet of the season. Next, the Gamecocks will open their outdoor season at the Gem of the Hills Classic, hosted by JSU at the Choccolocco Park on March 11th and 12th.